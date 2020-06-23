James Tristano, Sr.90, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home. Born January 9, 1930 in Dover, he was the last surviving child of the late Benjamin and Rose (Gaffoli) Tristano, having been preceded in death by his siblings, Christine Smith, Frank Tristano, Josephine Fuhrer, Ernest Tristano, Mary Fabiano, Margaret Torch, Ben Tristano Jr., John Tristano (his twin), Dave Tristano, Richard Tristano, Betty Sanford, Louis Tristano, and Shirley Contini. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Katrina (Torch) Tristano on November 11, 2009. James was a lifelong area resident of the area with the exception of the time that he spent proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. From his childhood, when he began caddying at the Country Club at a very young age, James loved the game of golf. He grew to be an excellent player who won many tournaments over the years. He retired from New Philadelphia Schools where he had been a longtime custodian, having previously been employed by Robinson Clay. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia.He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his son, James Tristano, Jr.; daughter, Darlene (Rick) Lahm; daughter-in-law, Nancy Tristano; grandchildren: Travis (Tanya) Tristano, Christopher Lahm, and Joshua Tristano; great-grandchildren: Xander, Lilly, Kwynn, Brady, and Ella; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear friends, Al Graziano and Fritz Trimmer.Father Jeff Coning will celebrate the funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 24th., at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In the interest of public health, no public visitation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.