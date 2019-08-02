|
James William Heakin 1925 - 2019
93, of Uhrichsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born September 27, 1925 in Midvale, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Ruth V. (Haskett) Heakin. After his 1943 graduation from Uhrichsville High School, Jim immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and proudly served his country for three years in World War II. A ball turret gunner with the 14th Air Force Flying Tigers, he was decorated many times including the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with six Bronze Stars and the Distinguished Unit Badge with one Bronze Cluster. He later served in the Korean War and was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Upon returning from his military service, he attended Ohio Northern University before beginning his more than three-decade career with United Bank in Uhrichsville where he retired as the Vice-President. He served his community as a Uhrichsville City Councilman for many years, including as a Past Council President. In retirement, he enjoyed wintering in Venice, Florida with his wife for 25 years and was a ranger for the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, as well as a founding member of the Tappan Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Deputy Sheriff in Harrison County. He was a longtime member of F. & A. M. Mystic Tie Lodge and the Uhrichsville Elks, and was a lifelong member of Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church.
On June 30, 1946, Jim married the former Frances Margaret Masnaghetti with whom he enjoyed nearly 67 years of loving marriage until her passing on May 15, 2013. They are survived by three children, Carol Ross, Allen (Nancy) Heakin and David (Theresa) Heakin; grandchildren, Andrew, Allison, Ryan and Emma Heakin; great-grandson, Mason Boerke; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Peggy Heakin; infant sister, Bonnie Heakin; son-in-law, Chief Ray Ross; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Richard Masnaghetti, Ned and Jean Ann Johnston, and George and Norma Jones.
Services, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will be with his beloved wife in East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia on a later date. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 2, 2019