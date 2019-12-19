|
|
James William Scott
72, of Dover, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from New Dawn Retirement Center in Dover, while surrounded by his loving family. Born February 5, 1947 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Earl Junior Scott and Mary Martha (Rainsberg) Scott. A 1965 graduate of Conotton Valley High School, Jim was a lifelong area resident with the exception of the time while he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. After returning home from the war, he began his long career as a heavy equipment operator, having been employed by Empire Coal, Costain Coal and U.S. Ceramic Tile. He was a longtime member of Roxford United Methodist Church.
On September 5, 1970, Jim married the former Twila Eileen Long with whom he enjoyed nearly 47 years of marriage until her passing on April 10, 2017. They are survived by four children, Jill (Robert) Mason, Tom (Michelle) Scott, Kathy (Mark) Burgan, and John (Beth) Scott; and nine grandchildren, Micah, Nathanael, Abigail, Hannah, Marissa, Joshua, Mary, Amelia, and Leanna. Jim is also survived by his sister, Jean (John) Wyckoff; half-brothers, Carl (Cindy) Scott and George Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lily Bishop.
Services, officiated by Pastor Ron Heasley, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover with a military committal service. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019