Jamie R. Smith Snair
age 70, of Perrysville, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born September 13, 1948, in Clinton, SC., she was a daughter of the late James and Hazel Harris Smith. Jamie was a waitress and cook for The Perry Post in Perrysville and had also worked at the Western Grill in Bowerston. Jamie was a member of the Perrysville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading romance novels, decorating her home, listening to music and going for boat rides but what she loved most was spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, James Phillip Snair, they married March 26, 1968; four boys: Bruce (Apryl) Snair of Greenville, SC, Larry (Lara) Snair of Camarillo, CA, Ronald (Lutisha) Snair of Perrysville and Jason (Kristie) Snair of Columbus; grandchildren: Bryce, Zayla, Paizley, Scarlet, Tyler, Noah and Ronni (Skler Bonnell) Snair and Josie (Wesley) Day; great-granddaughter, Kayloni; one and on the way, Oakley; along with her sisters, Carless Dunaway and Kathy Moree both of SC. Preceding her in death are sisters, Nancy Woodard and Carol Turner.
Services will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday (TODAY) from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
[email protected]
Koch, Scio 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019