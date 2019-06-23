|
|
Jane Ann Bair
age 75, of New Philadelphia died Friday, June 21, 2019, in New Dawn Retirement Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Twin City Hospital at Dennison on June 19, 1944, Jane was a daughter of the late William and Mary Green Lukens. Jane was a 1962 graduate of the former Uhrichsville High School and began her professional career as a legal secretary for the late George Demis. She later worked alongside her husband as the Bookkeeper of Bair Goodie and Associates until her retirement. Jane was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and caring for her dog.
She will be missed by her husband, Frank, whom she married on September 3, 1966, a son, Michael Bair and two daughters, Susan Bair and Brittni Bair; her grandchildren, Briana Wilson, Sarah Bair and Corey Bair; her sisters-in-law, Dorla Lukens, Ginger Doane, and Patricia Pilkington; a brother-in-law, Ted Bair and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Lukens and Tom Lukens.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 1-2 PM in the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia where Rev. Clark E. Kandel will lead a service celebrating Jane's life at 2 PM. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. All are invited to join the family for a time of food and fellowship in the church social hall following services. The family requests memorial contributions in Jane's name be directed to First United Methodist Church, 201 West High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44685. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jane by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 23, 2019