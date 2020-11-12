Jane Opal Morgan
84, of Dover passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 9, 2020. Jane was the daughter of the late Everett and Opal (Holman) Wilson. She was born in her home on June 24, 1936. She graduated from Greenfield High School in Missouri and later attended the University of Missouri, where she met her husband, William R. Morgan. Jane and William got married on January 28, 1956. William preceded her in death on March 27, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Leigh Stoner Morgan. Jane worked at the Times Reporter years ago and was in charge of the "Love Is" section. She loved crafting, arts, and making macrame wall hangings. She was a talented seamstress and made many suit jackets, curtains, and clothing for her family. She owned and operated the Pot Knot store where she sold many of her items. Following her and William's retirement, they moved to Hilton Head where she spent her time gardening and enjoying her flowers.
She leaves behind her children, John Morgan, Melisa (Fred) Siegenthaler both of Dover, and Dr. Brent (Dr. Jennifer) Morgan of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Kuemerle of Sugarcreek, Carrie Morgan of Albania, Matthew Sigenthaler of Dover, Michael Morgan of Raleigh, N.C., Travis (Allaynah) Siegenthaler of New Philadelphia, Broc Siegenthaler of Dover, Wilson Morgan of Brooklyn, N.Y., Coleman Morgan of Atlanta, Ga., Mitchell Siegenthaler of Dover, Reilly Morgan of Atlanta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Emily, Colson, and Blake Kuemerle of Sugarcreek; along with her sister, Joyce Ottenad of Prairie Village, Kan.
In honoring Jane's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. She will be buried next to William in Missouri. To sign an online guestbook for Jane, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website at www.tolandherzig.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund https://curealz.org/