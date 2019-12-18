Home

Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dover Bible Church
4173 Minard Road
Dover, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Dover Bible Church
4173 Minard Road
Dover, OH
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Dover Bible Church, Fellowship Hall
4173 Minard Road
Dover, OH
View Map
Janet Claire Immel


1931 - 2019
Janet Claire Immel Obituary
Janet Claire Immel

age 88, of Dover, died early, Monday, December 16, 2019, in New Dawn Retirement Center at Dover. Born at New Philadelphia on April 23, 1931, Janet was a daughter of the late Alfred and Lodema (Grimm) Williams. She was a 1949 graduate of New Philadelphia High School where she was the first Drum Majorette, one of the first Quaker Girls and also Rose Queen. For 22 years, Janet worked for GTE. She was an active member of Dover Bible Church and in her free time enjoyed ceramics, flower gardening, playing Backgammon, cooking, being with her family and caring for her dog, Alfie.

Janet's kind and loving demeanor will be greatly missed by her husband, Max Immel; her children, Debra Sherlock, Ben (Connie) Reynolds and David (Connie) Immel all of Dover; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Completing the family is a sister, Carol "Petie" Leggett of Colorado Springs, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Ron Carpenter; a son-in-law, Don Sherlock; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Alfred Gene Williams and a sister and brother-in-law, Lodema "Coleen" and Bill Eberle, and a brother-in-law, Dave Leggett.

The family will greet guests on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from Noon – 1 PM in the Dover Bible Church where Pastor Mark Britton will lead a service celebrating Janet's life at 1 PM. Burial in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover will follow. A meal and fellowship will be held in the church's social hall following services.Memorial contributions in Janet's name may be directed to Dover Bible Church, 4173 Minard Road, Dover, Ohio 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janet by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019
