Janet Dummermuth
1934 - 2020
Janet Dummermuth

85, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in New Dawn Retirement Center at Dover following a recent illness. A daughter of the late Mancel and Grace Gates, Janet was born Dec. 3, 1934 at Shadyside, Ohio. Janet graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1953. In her early adult life, she dedicated herself to taking care of her husband and children. Then, as her children grew older and started their own families, she had that same dedication for her grandchildren as well as for the children of the neighborhood by serving as a crossing guard for 20 years. Janet also attended First Christian Church at New Philadelphia.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Dale Dummermuth; her children, Mark (Judy) Dummermuth, Vicki (Tim) Miller, Mike Dummermuth, Matt Dummermuth and Todd (Shila Nalawadi) Dummermuth; eight grandchildren, Derek, Justin, Chris, Tyler, Natasha, Victor, Lydia and Jillian; nine great-grandchildren, Stacia, Farryn, Drew, Koen, Kamdyn, Karsyn, Roy, Kennedy and Kash and a brother, Kent Gates. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Barbara and Sandy Gates and a brother, Danny Gates.

In keeping with Janet's wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private family graveside will be held in Jerusalem Church Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janet by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the First Christian Church, 104 Third Street NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
