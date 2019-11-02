Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET YEAGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET H. YEAGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET H. YEAGER Obituary
Janet H. Yaeger

86, of New Philadelphia, passed away in Schoenbrunn Healthcare on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Janet is survived by her children, David Yaeger of Mt. Ulla, North Carolina, and Judy (Jerry) Brown of New Philadelphia; her niece and nephew, Bill Martin and Sandy (Lynn) Steiner, both of Orrville; and her friend, Sharon Tidrick of New Philadelphia.

Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service beginning at 11:30 am in the funeral home followed by burial at Dover Burial Park. To share memories and condolences with the family, or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit the funeral home website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -