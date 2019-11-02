|
Janet H. Yaeger
86, of New Philadelphia, passed away in Schoenbrunn Healthcare on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Janet is survived by her children, David Yaeger of Mt. Ulla, North Carolina, and Judy (Jerry) Brown of New Philadelphia; her niece and nephew, Bill Martin and Sandy (Lynn) Steiner, both of Orrville; and her friend, Sharon Tidrick of New Philadelphia.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service beginning at 11:30 am in the funeral home followed by burial at Dover Burial Park. To share memories and condolences with the family, or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit the funeral home website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 2, 2019