|
|
Janet Huth
79, of Dover passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 16, 1940 in Gainsborough, England she was a daughter of the late John and Harriet Moore Sellars. Janet was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Nichols and a grandson, Griffin Huth. Janet was an active person, who enjoyed golf, bowling and playing bridge and euchre with her family and friends. But most importantly, she loved being with her family, especially cooking and baking. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary.
A wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Janet will be sadly missed by her husband of 62 years, Joseph "Lenny" Huth whom she married on September 14, 1957; children, Debbie (Brad Stilwell) Huth of Westerville, Diana (Mike) Murray of New Philadelphia, Chris (Sally) Huth of Mentor, Sandy (Mark) Hugh of Marietta, Andy (Christi) Huth of Nashotah, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 10:30 am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Tuesday from 5-7 pm with Christian Wake services starting at 7:00. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Janet may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220 Kansas City, MO, 64131.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2019