Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Roxford United Methodist Church
Janet L. Horton


1938 - 2019
Janet L. Horton Obituary
Janet L. Horton

81 of New Philadelphia

accepted a new position as

pianist for Jesus in heaven on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Tippecanoe, Ohio to Maywood and Alpha (Fouts) Wright on October 23, 1938. She attended Freeport High School and received dual Associate degrees from Belmont Technical College in 2003. Janet began playing piano at age five and served many congregations during her life, including Roxford United Methodist Church (Dennison) and Harbor of Hope (St. Clairsville). She also enjoyed playing at Stone & Thomas Department Store in Wheeling during the Christmas season. Janet was a compassionate person who loved her family and friends and enjoyed sending cards to encourage others.

Janet is survived by her daughters April (Jay) Coventry of Dover, Patti Pruitt of New Philadelphia, Liz (Mike) Hageter of St.Clairsville, Jennifer (Allan) Smith of St. Charles, Missouri, and brother, Rev. Paul (Donna) Wright; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Peggy (Duane) Appel, step-son Jim (Karen) Horton Jr, brother Harold (Mary Lou) Wright, sister Joanne (Eddie) McNabb and husbands Bill Bose and James Horton Sr.

Calling hours will be held at Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 4:00 – 8:00 PM and funeral services will take place at Roxford United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with the Pastor Ron Heasley officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Roxford United Methodist Church.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 4, 2019
