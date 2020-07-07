1/1
Janet L. Novak
Janet L. Novak

Age 79, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died Saturday afternoon, July 4, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia, Ohio following a period of declining health. She was born August 17, 1940 in Sherrodsville, and was the daughter of the late William Bennett and J. Virginia Smith. Janet was a 1959 graduate of Conotton Valley High School and a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville. She loved her frequent card games with her friends and looked forward to attending as many of her grandson's sporting events as possible. She particularly enjoyed traveling with her daughter Stephanie and her friends Peggy Rutledge, Nancy Pearch, and the late Patty Kay McClain. She was a loving and attentive mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.

She is survived by two daughters and a son, Terri Novak of Minerva, Ohio, Stephanie Renicker of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Stan (Tonya) Novak of Tippecanoe, Ohio; two brothers W. Gene (Nancy) Smith of Canton, Ohio and James Bennett (Jane) Smith of Bowerston, Ohio; and her four grandchildren, Hayden Renicker of Niles, Ohio, Elise Renicker of Algonquin, Ill., and Nate Novak and Braylen Novak, both of Tippecanoe.

A public graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow the service. There are no calling hours scheduled. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. The family suggests contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or the Calvary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box #277, Sherrodsville, OH 44675. leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 7, 2020.
