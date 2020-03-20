|
|
Janet L. Phillips
age 93, of West Chester, and a former Dover resident, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in West Chester. Born February 3, 1927, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Clara Beatty Luthy. Janet graduated from Dover High School in 1945. While in high school, she was a cheerleader and fondly remembered Mr. Alexander composing the school's alma mater. Soon afterward, she was employed by the Reeves Steel Company, and became an administrative assistant to Sam Reeves. Janet married the love of her life, Robert L. "Bob" Phillips on June 7, 1949. The couple moved to Granville where Bob attended Denison University and played football under Coach Woody Hayes. At Woody's recommendation, Janet was employed by the Dean of Men and Women. Following Bob's graduation, he was employed by Marlite of Dover. Janet and Bob soon relocated to Atlanta where they resided for 20 years, their children were born, and they made life-long friends - "the Kerbelphildes." Janet and Bob were also instrumental in the formation of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Atlanta. In 1968, Bob was promoted within Marlite and the family moved back to Dover. Janet was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who, above all, enjoyed being with and caring for her family. She was a member of Dover's Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, as well as other community organizations. In her spare time, Janet liked to golf, bowl, cross-stitch, quilt and travel - including trips to the family's winter home in Florida.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Susan Ries and Lynn (Joe) Mellencamp, both of West Chester, and Jeffrey (Amy) Phillips of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Ian and John Mellencamp, Carly Jo (Nick) Crotinger, Taylor, Anna and Haylee Phillips; her great-granddaughter, JoLyn "JoJo" Crotinger; her nieces and nephews; and her special friends. Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband Bob on January 27, 2015, and her siblings, Joan Miller, LeMoyne, Bruce and Russell Luthy.
Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, private services will be held, with interment alongside Bob in Dover Burial Park. Arrangements are in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Janet, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Instead of flowers,the family suggests that contributions in Janet's memory be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020