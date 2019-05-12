|
|
Janet Lee Tracy
84, of Dover, Ohio, and formerly of Berea, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Truman Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia while surrounded by her loving family during her final days. A daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Hamilton) Tracy, Janet was born June 29, 1934 in her childhood home at Gnadenhutten, Ohio. Janet graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1952. She then continued her undergraduate education at Miami of Ohio University before earning her Master's degree from The Ohio State University. In her early years, Janet was extremely proud to have served as a school teacher at a United States Army base in Germany. She later served as a speech therapist for Parma City Schools for many years. She was a member of the West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church. Janet had a love for nature and animals which led her to be a proud member of the Sierra Club and also to serve as a docent at the Cleveland Zoo. One of Janet's greatest passions was traveling and visiting many exotic locations throughout the world. During her travels she visited every continent except Antarctica and locations such as Hawaii before it became a state and Communist China during the late 70's. Janet took great joy in learning about different cultures and even more so when sharing her experiences and knowledge of the world with her niece and nephew upon her return.
She dearly loved her family whom she was very proud of which includes her sister, Jo Ann Tracy Holub of Matthews, North Carolina; her nephew, Don (Sarah Drinkard) Holub of Kent, Ohio; her niece, Traci (Jamie) Colley of Weddington, North Carolina; two great-nephews, Will and Aaron Colley; a great-niece, Susannah Colley; special cousins, Rich Warren of Columbus and Jim Warren of New Philadelphia as well as many other extended family members.
In keeping with Janet's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janet by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Janet's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Truman Community Hospice House for their care and compassion during her final days. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Sierra Club by visiting: www.act.sierraclub.org or to the , 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 12, 2019