JANET R. GOODWIN
Janet R. Goodwin

85, of Dover, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in New Dawn Retirement Community at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Johnson) Stringer, Janet was born December 5, 1934, at New Philadelphia, Ohio. Janet graduated from Dover High School in 1953. Later that year, on September 12th., she married John Goodwin in St. John's United Church of Christ at Dover. Along with her husband, John, she was the owner and operator of Office Appliance at Dover. Janet would later retire from J.C. Penny. She was an avid artist who specialized in painting. She was a member of the Palette Club and Art Guild and in recent years, Janet enjoyed painting hope rocks and placing them for others to find later. Janet was fond of gardening and flowers and was a member of the Dover Garden Club. She enjoyed playing cards and especially enjoyed playing euchre on Monday evenings in the North Star Community Club House. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending time with her family on their house boat at Atwood Lake.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Goodwin; her grandchildren: Joel (Cortney) Goodwin, John Himonetos and Jake Goodwin; her great-grandson, Caden Goodwin; two daughters-in-law, Renee and April Goodwin; step-grandaughters, Sahra and Katrina Kenosky; special cousins: Ellen Keener, Nancy Johnson, Al and Alma Herndon and Dale and Hazel Stechow; and special nieces, Sherry Heter and Carolyn Renicker and their families. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her sons: John, Joe and Jeff Goodwin; and her sisters: Dorothy Detterline, Mary Meyer and infant, JoAnn Stringer.

In keeping with Janet's wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Dover Burial Park with Steve Jenkins officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janet by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com

Contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
