Blackburn Funeral Homes - Hopedale-Bergholz-Jewett
324 High Street
Hopedale, OH 43976
(740) 937-2461
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
JANETTE MEMMER


1932 - 2019
JANETTE MEMMER Obituary
Janette Memmer

87, formerly of Jewett, Ohio, died Sept. 16, 2019, in North Lima, Ohio. She was born in 1932 to the late James and Hattie Schaney Cutshall of Jewett. She graduated from

Jewett High School in 1950 and worked at the Scio Pottery. Later, she made her home in Youngstown, Ohio where she raised her six children: Ronald, Shirley, Jeffery, Mark, Ann and Edward. Preceding Janette in death besides her parents, were a brother, George; and three children: Ronald, Jeffrey and Edward; and great grandchild, Steven.

She is survived by children, Shirley (Ed), Mark Memmer and Ann Memmer; grandchildren, a great grandchild; nieces, nephews and other family and friends to mourn her passing. Janette enjoyed knitting playing board games, all flowers, being with family and was a big Elvis Presley fan.

Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to

1 p.m. at the Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St.,

Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Funeral services will follow there, at

1 p.m. Pastor Dean Blythe will officiate and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett.

www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com

Blackburn Funeral Home, 740-937-2461
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
