Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home Inc
215 Fernwood Rd
Wintersville, OH 43953
(740) 264-0563

Janice Kay (Long) Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Kay (Long) Cunningham Obituary
Janice Kay (Long) Cunningham

85, of Richmond, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sienna Skilled Care. Janice was born on December 20, 1934 in Uhrichsville, Ohio to the late Everett and Hazel Long. Janice was a member of the Uhrichsville High School Class of 1952 as well as a dedicated member of the Wintersville Baptist Temple. She was a self-employed seamstress that loved the Lord Jesus, her husband and family.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur N. Cunningham and her brother Cecil Long. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lana Long and two loving nieces Laura (David) Grella and family and Leah (Richard) Reese.

Friends may call at Wintersville Baptist Temple, 617 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, Ohio on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon with Pastor Troy Thacker officiating. Private burial. Offer condolences at www.shorac.com.

Dunlope-Shorac, 740-264-0563
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -