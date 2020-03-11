|
|
Janice Kay (Long) Cunningham
85, of Richmond, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sienna Skilled Care. Janice was born on December 20, 1934 in Uhrichsville, Ohio to the late Everett and Hazel Long. Janice was a member of the Uhrichsville High School Class of 1952 as well as a dedicated member of the Wintersville Baptist Temple. She was a self-employed seamstress that loved the Lord Jesus, her husband and family.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur N. Cunningham and her brother Cecil Long. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lana Long and two loving nieces Laura (David) Grella and family and Leah (Richard) Reese.
Friends may call at Wintersville Baptist Temple, 617 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, Ohio on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon with Pastor Troy Thacker officiating. Private burial. Offer condolences at www.shorac.com.
Dunlope-Shorac, 740-264-0563
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020