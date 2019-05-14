|
|
Janice Kay Gribben
75, of Rush Twp., Uhrichsville, passed away at her home while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born Aug. 29, 1943 in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late John Henry VanFossen and Ferne Wanda (Edie) VanFossen Robinson. On Aug. 20, 1960, Janice married Michael W. Gribben, her "Gribby", who lovingly cared for her throughout her long journey since being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2013. She, Gribby and their family were wonderfully supported by their friends and neighbors in the Rush community, for which they are deeply grateful.
In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by their son, Michael P. Gribben; daughter, Tammy (Tim) McMillen; grandchildren, Jessica (Darrell) Lockwood, Jennifer (Benjamin) Santos, T. J. (Chandra) McMillen, David McMillen, Melissa (Anthony) Beckley and Cody (Jessie) McMillen; and great-grandchildren, Ava, A.J., Breyson, Colton, Dayan, Aly, Cameron, Savannah and Serena. She is also survived by her brothers, John (Debbie) VanFossen and Jack (Holly) Robinson; step father, Clarence Jack Robinson; sister-in-law, Tena (Jim) West; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Gribben; grandchildren, Samantha, Sandra, Michael and Tyler Gribben; and brothers, Gary and Melvin VanFossen.
Janice was a lifelong area resident who attended Uhrichsville High School. She was employed by Claymont City Schools for 30 years until her retirement in 2003, having worked at Rush School as librarian and custodian, then Park Elementary as custodian. She enjoyed her monthly gatherings of "The Rushians" with her former co-workers from Rush School who continued to gather at her home after her illness prevented her from going out. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Janice loved caring for her home and family, enjoyed gardening, watching the hummingbirds that came to her feeders, her cats – especially, Sweetie – and, most of all, supporting her children and grandchildren at all of their events as they grew up.
Janice's family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to her caregiver, Mandy Frink, as well as the staff of Community Hospice, including her nurses, Jill and Megan, and healthcare aides, Heidi and Sonya. In keeping with her wishes, cremation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and . An evening of festivities in celebration of her life will be held at her home on July 6, 2019.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019