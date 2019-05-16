|
Janice Mae Starkey-Pittis
1934-2019
85, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born March 12, 1934 in the Newport neighborhood of Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Lester James and Anna Vern (Houk) Plotts. Janice was a lifelong Uhrichsville resident, 1952 graduate of Uhrichsville High School and member of Uhrichsville First Moravian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who had devoted her life to her family.
Her surviving family includes her children, Lorri (John) Chesla, Kelly (George) Benish, Patrick Starkey and Lisa (Jon) Brown; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Thelma Aldergate; and dear friends, Billie Colvin and Shirley VanFossen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Starkey; second husband, Robert Pittis; son, Lance Starkey; infant daughter, Jan Starkey; sister, June Speer; and brothers, Glenn and Dwight Plotts.
Services, officiated by Pastor Terry Wilcox, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 and the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
