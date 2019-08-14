|
|
Janice Marie Mathias
89, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born at home on December 9, 1929 in New Philadelphia, Ohio she was the daughter of James H. and Alice M. (Goudy) Engler. Janice was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School class 1947 and on October 27, 1950, she married Donald W. Mathias, who preceded her in death on August 10, 1984. She served as East Elementary PTA President, neighborhood coordinator for the American Heart Fund and American Cancer Society drives and was secretary / treasurer for the family business, Mathias Roofing and Heating. Janice was a member of the First United Church of Christ in New Philadelphia and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was lovingly cared for and will be missed by her daughter, Casey Mathias Fisher; son-in-law, Jim Fisher; grandchildren, Amanda Stephan, Aaron Fisher & Amy Katrak, Alaina Fisher, David & Kati Fisher and great grandson, Noah Fisher. She leaves behind her very dear nieces, Vikki Whitman & Robin Brokaw and Robin's husband Bruce, who always made her laugh. She is also survived by a nephew, Shawn Whitman, cousins Pat McDowell, Carol Rabes, Pastor Bob and Ginny Mathias, former sons in law, Bob Laghetto and Gary Stephan. Also surviving are a daughter, Michele Mathias Erwin; a granddaughter, Nikki Laghetto and great granddaughter, Kalli Laghetto. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Jean (Engler) Whitman; brother-in-law, Tom Whitman and her in-laws, Dean E. and Thelma Mathias.
In keeping with her wishes, Janice is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia,OH 44663. Condolences may be mailed to the family at 316 Glenview Avenue, Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janice by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019