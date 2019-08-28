|
|
Jason Leroy Briggs
44, passed away Aug. 15, 2019 in Grants Pass, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Briggs; brother, Toddie Newsome, and grandparents, George (Georgia) Briggs and Harry Sparks. He is survived by his children, Carlina, Jonathan and Serena; his father, George (Dugan) Briggs; grandmother, Delores Sparks; brother, Benjamin Newsome (April); sister, Amanda Douglas (Jerome) and nieces and nephews.
Jake enjoyed the outdoors, mushroom hunting and was an avid fisherman. He loved UFC fighting and boxing. His lifelong dream was to fight Mike Tyson. His memorial will be Thursday Aug. 29 4-7 p.m. at the Tusky VFW. All are welcome.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019