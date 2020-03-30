|
Jay C. Rhodes
85, of Goshen, Indiana, and formerly of Sugarcreek, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health. He was born in Johnson County, Iowa, on March 27, 1935 to the late John and Grace (Swartzendruber) Rhodes and married Emma Schlabach on September 4, 1955. She died on December 26, 1986. He then married Bertha Bontrager on July 2, 1989 and she survives. He is a retired truck driver and was a member of Countryside Chapel in Baltic before moving to Indiana and becoming a member of Clinton Frame Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Dave (Amy) Rhodes of Sugarcreek, Mike (Twila) Rhodes of Easley, South Carolina, Deb (Max) Weaver of Berlin and Mona (Stewart) Hershberger of Sugarcreek; step-children: Wilbur (Sarah) Bontrager of Middlebury, IN, Julie (Terry) Diener of Goshen IN, Derald (Cindy) Bontrager of Bristol, IN, Don Bontrager of Goshen, IN, and Cindy (Dave) Hawkins of Middlebury, IN; nine grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 22 step-great grandchildren; and his brother, Charles (Wilma) Rhodes of Rockford, IL. In addition to his parents and first wife, Emma Rhodes, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Rhodes; step-son, Wendall Bontrager; and twin great grandsons, Graham Edward and Brady Dean Elmore.
In the interest of public health, no public services are planned at this time. A memorial service Celebrating Jay's Life will be held at a future date. A private family graveside service will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 30, 2020