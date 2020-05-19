Jay William Jenkins
Jay William Jenkins

64, of Sherrodsville, passed away peacefully in the Cleveland Clinic on May 17, 2020. Born in Dover on February 26, 1956, he was the son of William L. and the late Margaret A. (Gibbs) Jenkins. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1974, he served in the construction field until his retirement. On May 6, 1978, Jay married the former Pamela "Pam" Pace and together were blessed with the birth of three children and three grandchildren, all of whom he adored. Jay was a member of Local #134, the B.P.O.E Lodge #510, the New Philadelphia VFW, and the Atwood Yacht Club. He greatly enjoyed living on Atwood Lake and when not on the lake boating, you could find he and Pam antiquing. An avid Cleveland Browns fan, Pam will miss their Sundays rooting on their team together.

A kind, gentle and fun loving man, he will be deeply missed by his wife, Pam; children, Abby (Patrick) Beattie, Hallie Jenkins and Joshua Jenkins; his grandchildren, Jack and Anne Beattie and Evan Keller; his father, William Jenkins and sisters, Sally Figowy and Jody Martin; and numerous dear friends.

No public visitation or services are scheduled at this time. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jay by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
