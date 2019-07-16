|
|
Jean Adair Smith
98, of New Philadelphia, died July 14, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House. Born in New Philadelphia on June 24, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Quay Jackson and Dorothy Marie (Cramer) Briggs. After her high school graduation in 1939, she married the late Robert D. Smith. Together, their faith was nurtured at Community of Christ Church in New Philadelphia. They were also members of the Couples Club for 50 years and traveled extensively in their camper.
Jean will be deeply missed by her daughter, Rebecca Lawrence of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Robin A. (Scott) Immel of Dover, LTC Ryan C. (Lorie) Lawrence of Italy, and Randall Q. (Peggy) Lawrence of Independence, Mo; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin (John) Marshall, Jessica Lawrence, and Cameron Lawrence, and Miranda (Herb) Kurtz, Mackenzie (Dakota) Huebner, and Tanner Immel; and great-great-grandson, Tyson Kurtz. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in passing by her daughter, Sally Jo Szyndler; and her son-in-law, Robert Lawrence.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Elder Dale Gowins will lead a service celebrating Jean's life in the funeral home's chapel on Thursday beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family personal condolences or light a candle in Jean's memory by visiting his permanent memorial located on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be directed to Community Hospice House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, Community of Christ, 515 Church Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, or Outreach International, www.outreach-international.org.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 16, 2019