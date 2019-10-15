|
Jean Ann Carpenter
age 76, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, following a period of declining health. Jean was born March 22, 1943, in Dennison, the daughter of the late James M. and Helen (Rector) Carpenter. In 1961, Jean graduated from Uhrichsville High School. She was employed as a dietician at Twin City Hospital in Dennison. Jean enjoyed fishing, playing games with her friends and family and she loved her cats.
Jean is survived by her siblings Evelyn Martin of Dover and Donald (Nancy) Carpenter of Dover; several nieces and nephews, her special niece Ann (Will) Walker of Uhrichsville, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by three siblings Fred Carpenter, Walter Carpenter and June Carpenter.
Funeral services for Jean will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Scot Caley officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Calling hours will be from 11 to 1, (two hours prior to services) on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW., New Philadelphia, O., 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019