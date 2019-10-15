Home

POWERED BY

Services
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN ANN CARPENTER


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN ANN CARPENTER Obituary
Jean Ann Carpenter

age 76, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, following a period of declining health. Jean was born March 22, 1943, in Dennison, the daughter of the late James M. and Helen (Rector) Carpenter. In 1961, Jean graduated from Uhrichsville High School. She was employed as a dietician at Twin City Hospital in Dennison. Jean enjoyed fishing, playing games with her friends and family and she loved her cats.

Jean is survived by her siblings Evelyn Martin of Dover and Donald (Nancy) Carpenter of Dover; several nieces and nephews, her special niece Ann (Will) Walker of Uhrichsville, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by three siblings Fred Carpenter, Walter Carpenter and June Carpenter.

Funeral services for Jean will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Scot Caley officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Calling hours will be from 11 to 1, (two hours prior to services) on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW., New Philadelphia, O., 44663.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now