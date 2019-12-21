|
Jean B. Oldt
90, of Newcomerstown, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was born Wednesday, September 11, 1929 in Coshocton, Ohio to Leslie S. and Ada (Firman) Besst. Jean was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School. On Friday, May 15, 1959, Jean happily married Frank Oldt, who survives. Jean was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Newcomerstown. She was an excellent seamstress and housewife and also worked for Besst Dry Cleaners. Jean loved to visit the ocean and enjoyed fishing, especially clam fishing, boating, and ceramics, and she loved people.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home followed by burial at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019