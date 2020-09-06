Jean E. Fondriest
99, of Dover passed away peacefully in the Park Village Health Care Center in Dover on Friday, September 4, 2020. Jean was born on August 20, 1921, in Dover and was a daughter of the late James and Sybilla Franz Fondriest. She was the eldest of seven children. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Elden Fondriest, Earl (Mary) Fondriest, and Ervin Fondriest; and her sister, Nadine (William) Collins; brother-in-law, John Karl; and her great-niece, Jennifer Sloan Hennon.
Jean was the Secretary of Fondriest Realty. She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served on the Parish Council and was a Eucharistic Minister for over 25 years. She also served as Vice President and Secretary of the Columbus Diocesan Council of Catholic Woman. She was an active member of the LCBA, Secular Franciscans, and the Loyola Study Club. She also enjoyed her 20 years of volunteer service at New Dawn and Park Village Nursing Homes. In her younger years, she was active with the Girl Scouts where she was a leader for over 25 years and was also the Day Camp director. Additionally, she served several terms as President of the Dover Girl Scout Council and two terms as the President of the Great Trails Girl Scout Council in Canton. Jean enjoyed reading, cooking, playing cards, her beautiful gardens, hosting the Fondriest family reunions, and entertaining her large family at Christmas.
The oldest of her siblings, Jean is survived by her sister; Marian Karl of Dover; brother, Ron (Sue) Fondriest of Dover and of Norwalk; and her sister-in-law, Annalee Fondriest of Canal Fulton. She is also the loving aunt of 31 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10:00 am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. For those of you unable to attend, the service will be webcast on the St. Joseph Catholic Church website by visiting www.stjosephdover.org
. There will be a private family viewing. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jean may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be practiced and masks are a state mandate. Memorial contributions may be made to Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School at 777 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Tuscarawas Central Catholic Elementary School, 600 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.