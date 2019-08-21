|
Jean M. Kopp
81, of Columbus, formerly of Tuscarawas, died Saturday,
August 17, 2019 in Columbus following a period of declining health. Born in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Thelma A. (Rue) Decker and was a 1956 graduate of the former Tuscarawas High School in Tuscarawas. Jean started serving as the school mascot while in the 2nd grade and continued until her senior year when she became the head majorette. Following high school, she graduated from cosmetology school and went on to work for Sears in the Columbus area. After retiring from Sears, Jean worked as a clerk with the Federal Bankruptcy Court in Columbus. Over many years, Jean had attended Sharon Moravian Church in Tuscarawas and Redeemer Moravian Church in Columbus.
Surviving are her husband, Carl J. Kopp, whom she married on December 26, 1964; a daughter, Jill (Andy) McLaughlin of London; a granddaughter, Joy McLaughlin of London; three brothers, Don (Janet) Decker of Tuscarawas, John (Judy) Decker of Phoenix, AZ and James (JoAnne) Decker of Delaware. A son, Gary Kopp; and a brother, Allen Decker, also proceed her in death.
The family will greet guests on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia from 6 to 8 p.m. A service celebrating Jean's life will be led by Rev. Lloyd Gooden on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Sharon Moravian Church. A meal will follow in the church social hall and a private burial will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jean by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019