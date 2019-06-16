|
Jean M. Polce
87, of Dover died Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center. Born March 1, 1932 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Mallon Smith. Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, John Polce on Oct. 26, 1979; son, Bruce Polce; brothers, Robert, Richard, Glenn Smith, and a sister, Dorothy Smith. Jean was a graduate of Dover St. Joseph High School, and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, and was involved with St. Joseph PTG, Christian Mothers, St. Joseph Study Club and the Alumni Association. She was also a member of the Dover Mother's Club, PTG and Garden Club. Jean was a homemaker who also had worked for the City of Dover, Times Reporter, Softies and at Dover City Schools.
A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Jean will be missed by her sons, Michael (Miriam) Polce of Hudson, David (Darla) Polce of Dover, Steven Polce of Macedonia; daughter, Mary Jo (John) Hvizdos of New Philadelphia; brother, Dale (Debbie) Smith of Newcomerstown; daughter-in-law, Mary Polce of Defiance; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with Christian Wake services at 6:45 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jean may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 16, 2019