Jean Marie (Mowls) Lorenz



1933-2019



86, of Sugarcreek passed to her heavenly home on March 25, 2019, from the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio due to an injury from a fall. Jean was born in Dover on January 20, 1933 to the late John Nelson and Pauline (Ferguson) Mowls. She was only 1 1/2 years old when her mother passed away and was raised by her father and paternal grandmother, Della (Householder) Mowls. Jean was a 1951 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and worked at Reeves Bank and Moomaw Lumberyard following graduation. Jean married Kenneth Clyde Machan on November 29, 1953. Ken passed away on February 26, 1965. They were married 11 years. She married James Lee Lorenz on October 3, 1969. Together they owned and operated Union Hill Dairy Farms, where they milked Holsteins for 25 years. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Jean was a member of the Union Hill United Methodist Church, where she took pleasure serving the Lord in various roles such as Treasurer and Altar Coordinator. She was an avid reader and a fan of Ohio State and Cleveland sports teams (and remained optimistic even when the outlook was bleak). She loved cooking and spending time outdoors gardening and had a soft spot for all animals. She was a fighter and survivor. She battled back from a traumatic brain injury in 2014 and survived breast cancer.



In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by daughter, Lisa Lorenz of Lyndhurst and son, Matt (Wendy) Lorenz of Sugarcreek; and granddaughters, Genesis (Lance) Swartzentruber of Berlin, Sara Lorenz of Minerva, and Emerald Lorenz of Sugarcreek. Jean was the heart of her family. They will miss her warm smile, carefree spirit, unending faith, and quiet strength. She was such a blessing to all who knew her.



Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Union Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Carnes officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. The family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



