Jean Mathias
Age 87, of New Philadelphia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Inn at Northwood Village at Dover. Born on June 17, 1932, in the family home at Gnadenhutten, Jean was a daughter of the late Oliver and Anna (Nungessor) Wolf. She was a 1950 graduate of the former Tuscarawas High School and completed her formal education at Ohio Wesleyan University where she earned a Bachelor of Music Education in 1954. She began her career as an Instrumental Music Educator in 1955 at Grosse Pointe, Michigan and soon returned to Ohio where she taught at the former Midvale High School, later Indian Valley North High School, until her retirement in 1974. On April 2, 1956, Jean married Paul "Shorty" Mathias and together the couple raised three children. Jean knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior and lived an abundant life through Christ. For many years, her faith was nurtured at Jerusalem Church where she served as the Choir Director for various choirs, was a member of Rebecca's Circle and served as a Sunday School Teacher. Jean was an avid Bridge player. She rarely missed an activity that involved her grandchildren and was fortunate to have traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping with her family.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Jean leaves behind her children, Jeff (Tammy) Mathias, Paula (Steve) Sulzener all of New Philadelphia, and Reverend Stan Mathias of Orlando, Fla.; her "adopted" children, Phil and Sharon Tidrick of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Erika (Shawn) Tharp, Brook (Chris) Watson, Stefane (Christian) Sexton, Scott (Brianne) Sulzener, Trey Mathias and Jayden Mathias; Logan (Lindsey) Tidrick, and Kayela (Brittany) Tidrick; her great-grandchildren, Brennan Mathias, Caysen Tharp, Aleah, Jayli, Kiera, and Elise Sexton, Eloise Sulzener, Bailey and Blair Tidrick and Dashel Tidrick. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Wolf and a sister, Virginia Morgan.
The family will greet guests on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Jean's life will be led by her son, Reverend Stan Mathias, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery. A meal and fellowship will be shared immediately following services in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be directed to Jerusalem Church, 1417 Stonecreek Road SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jean by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020