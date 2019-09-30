|
Jean McPeck Wheeler
age 87, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Park Village South in New Philadelphia, after a short illness. Born on July 27, 1932, in Uhrichsville, Jean is the daughter of the late Clarence and Leona (Hattery) Norris. In 1950, Jean graduated from Uhrichsville High School. She was an executive secretary for Joy Manufacturing until the birth of her first child. She was then a homemaker for 30 years and went back to work at the age of 57 for First National Bank of Dennison. Jean was very active in the Uhrichsville Moravian Church and is one of the oldest members and was their financial secretary for 50 years. Jean enjoyed traveling with her sister and sister-in-law, shopping, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and she loved cooking big meals for her family on the holidays. She hosted Christmas Eve parties for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by a brother, Ken Otto; second husband, John W. Wheeler, who passed away in 2002 and her first husband, Robert McPeck, who passed away in 1989. Jean and Robert were great parents. No matter what, they made sure their children had the best and made the happiest memories for them. Jean is survived by her daughters, Susan (Larry) Edwards, Kathy (Dave) Long and Lisa Grant; sister, Helen Grant; grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Hart, Kirstie (Adam) Rogers, Holly Long, Lindsay Long (fiancé Curtis McGarry), Paige Grant and Andrew Grant; great-grandchildren, Cora Hart and Weston Hart.
Funeral services for Jean, officiated by Rev. William Surber and Rev. David Geyer will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville. Burial will follow at Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Uhrichsville Moravian Church, 315 N. Water St., Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683.
