Jean Noreen Baker



79, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, after a brief illness. Born Dec. 22, 1940 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late William and Martha (Carson) Thayer. Jean was a fun, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who had also worked in healthcare for many years. She was a compassionate friend and loved to make people laugh. She was an aide and activities director at the former Roahrig's and Newport Nursing Homes, had been a home health aide, and was employed by the Tuscarawas County Health Department for 16 years. Jean was a former member of the Uhrichsville Women of the Moose and the Uhrichsville Eagles Ladies' Auxiliary, and she had been a member of Uhrichsville Church of God for many years.



Jean is preceded in death by two husbands, Wilbur Gene Baker and Robert Bethel, Sr. Surviving includes three children, Diane (Charles) Bethel Baker, Robert Bethel Jr., and Melissa (Greg) Mazzan; grandchildren, Angie, Larry, Darryl, Diana, and Charles Jr.; and many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. One of 16 children, six of her siblings complete her surviving family. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was also predeceased by a grandson, Christopher and nine siblings.



In the interest of public health, Dr. Cecil Thayer will officiate a private service. Jean will be interred beside her sister at Ridgecrest Memory



Gardens in Dover.



