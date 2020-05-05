Jeanette Dague



80, of Uhrichsville, died Sunday.



She is survived by her husband, Ralph Ronald "Ronnie" Dague; children: Kim (Chuck) Baker, Kelly Kaltenbaugh, Karen Kaltenbaugh, David (Dee) Dague, and Ron (Lisa) Dague; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Martha (Larry) Stein and Margaret Walters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Jenkins and Jeannette (Robinson) Jenkins-Lowmiller; and brothers: Larry, Carl and Jess Jenkins.



According to Jeanette's wishes, cremation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.



