Jeanne Kathleen Maurer86, of Sugarcreek, died peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic. Born May 7, 1934 in Dover Township, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Grace (Vance) Keplinger. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas D. Maurer, in 2008 and her daughter, Margaret E. Polka, in 2017, and her sister, Beatrice Huff of Dover, in 2019. Jeanne was a retired registered nurse, was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Sugarcreek, and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Jeanne was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She will be remembered for her intellect, fun loving spirit, sincerity, humility, acceptance and tolerance of others, strong Christian faith, and love of family.She is survived by her brother, Timothy Keplinger (Louise) of New Philadelphia; sons, Craig Maurer of Uhrichsville and Thomas J. (Julie) Maurer of Pataskala; grandchildren, Chelsey (Evan) Pestello, Sara Maurer (fiance Anthony Lanzillotta), Chad Polka and Benjamin Maurer (girlfriend Laura Hu).Private family graveside services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Gehman officiating. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141