Jed I. Weekly
45, of Mineral City passed away at his home surrounded by his family on July 26, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Wheeling, W.Va., on October 11, 1974, he was the son of the late John E. and Jewell C. (Parsons) Weekly. After Jed graduated from Lakeland High School, he honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as a Sr. Airman. He was the recipient of the Air Force Airman's Medal, amongst many other awards and ribbons. Then, he continued his education to serve as a physical therapist assistant.
Jed will be deeply missed by his children, Amber and Jade Weekly; his siblings, Melody Scurti of Piedmont, Richard (Angie) Weekly of Buffalo, Ill., Rachel (Jim) Krug of Alliance, Paul (Shelley) Weekly of Troy, Ohio, Matthew (Laura) Weekly of Hershey, Pa., Kimberly (Jeff) Hanson of Freeport, James (Lysa) Weekly of Shrevport, La., and Harmony (Matt) Weekly of St. Clairsville; close friends, Kevin Neidig, Mike (Sherry) O'Brien; and numerous dear friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He has also been loved and cared for by the Tabor Ridge community.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A private service will be held and a public graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia. A reception will follow the service at Jed's home. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not plan to stay for the service do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Weekly family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jed's memory may be directed to the Jed Weekly Memorial Fund, c/o Huntington Bank, for the benefit of his daughters. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jed by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.