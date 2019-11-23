|
Jeffery O. Strand
52, of Bolivar, died Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019 at Union Hospital in Dover. Born Feb. 3, 1967, he was a son of the late Russell and Rita (Garret) Strand. He was a 1987 graduate of Southeast Community College in Nebraska where he earned his associate degree in non-destructive testing and was employed at Acuren Inspection, Inc. of Longview, Texas. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bolivar, was a member of the Bolivar Sportsmen Club, the Bolivar Army Navy Club and Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Green Bay Packers. He loved hunting and deep sea fishing, cooking, riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his boys sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, the former Annette Barribeau, whom he married Oct. 17, 1998. Also surviving are his two sons, Garrett Parker Strand and Conner M. Strand both of Bolivar; five sisters, Billie Strand, Bobbie (Kim Lorenz) Strand, Becky Strand, Cindy (George) Maley, Susie (Conrad) Fix and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Monday Nov. 25, 2019 at 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bolivar with Rev. Mike Pozzuto officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
