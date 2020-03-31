|
|
Jeffery Robert Brown
48 died on March 21, 2020 in Wyoming. Jeffery was born on March 9, 1972, in Coshocton, Ohio, a son of Diane Moore Regula and the late Robert V. Brown. Jeffery graduated from Indian Valley South High School in 1990.
Jeffery is survived by a daughter, Fellica Marie Brown, a granddaughter, Charlotte Klusty, his mother Diane (Dick) Regula, all of Dover, a brother Jason (Jennifer) Brown, of New Philadelphia, a nephew, Brandon Brown and his grandmother Edna L. Moore, both of Newcomerstown. Jeffery is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and
cousins. Jeffery was preceded in death by his father Robert V. Brown, grandparents Robert W. Moore, Cecil and Glayds Brown and an uncle Rick A. Moore.
Jeffery loved doing any activities with his family especially taking his grandmother and daughter on numerous trips to find covered bridges. He will be missed.
Jeffery has been cremated. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020