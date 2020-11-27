Jeffrey A. Swinderman
71, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Union Hospital at Dover following a recent illness. A son of Virginia (Ball) Swinderman and the late Glenn Swinderman, Jeff was born April 29, 1949 at Dover, Ohio. Jeff graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1968 and then continued his education at Hocking Hills College. During his younger years, he worked at Republic Steel in Massillon and he later retired from Giant Eagle at Dover where he worked for many years. Jeff also attended First Christian Church at New Philadelphia. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes but he especially enjoyed watching his sons competing with the New Philadelphia High School football and wrestling teams.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his sons, Cory (Jill) Swinderman and Casey Swinderman both of New Philadelphia and Kyle Swinderman of Kent; a brother, Greg (Diana) Swinderman of New Philadelphia; his nieces and nephews, Brian (Jennifer) Swinderman and Gina (David) George both of Florida, Justin Swinderman of New Philadelphia and Jessica (Ryan) Morris of Mineral City; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Kiera, Tauren, Parker, Noah, Brooke, Tanner, Luke, Emilia; his companion, Sandy Hutchison of New Philadelphia and his beloved cat, Lovey. Jeff was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Laureen (Bigler) Swinderman who passed away on Dec. 25, 2009; a brother, Ronald Swinderman and a nephew, John Swinderman.
Private family services will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with interment taking place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jeff by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
