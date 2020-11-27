1/1
Jeffrey A. Swinderman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey A. Swinderman

71, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Union Hospital at Dover following a recent illness. A son of Virginia (Ball) Swinderman and the late Glenn Swinderman, Jeff was born April 29, 1949 at Dover, Ohio. Jeff graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1968 and then continued his education at Hocking Hills College. During his younger years, he worked at Republic Steel in Massillon and he later retired from Giant Eagle at Dover where he worked for many years. Jeff also attended First Christian Church at New Philadelphia. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes but he especially enjoyed watching his sons competing with the New Philadelphia High School football and wrestling teams.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his sons, Cory (Jill) Swinderman and Casey Swinderman both of New Philadelphia and Kyle Swinderman of Kent; a brother, Greg (Diana) Swinderman of New Philadelphia; his nieces and nephews, Brian (Jennifer) Swinderman and Gina (David) George both of Florida, Justin Swinderman of New Philadelphia and Jessica (Ryan) Morris of Mineral City; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Kiera, Tauren, Parker, Noah, Brooke, Tanner, Luke, Emilia; his companion, Sandy Hutchison of New Philadelphia and his beloved cat, Lovey. Jeff was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Laureen (Bigler) Swinderman who passed away on Dec. 25, 2009; a brother, Ronald Swinderman and a nephew, John Swinderman.

Private family services will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with interment taking place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jeff by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
You became a part of our family and I'm so glad I got to be your caregiver and your friend. you will be missed. Teresa Swartzentruber
Teresa Swartzentruber
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved