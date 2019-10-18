|
|
Jeffrey J. "Jeff" Miller
64, of Dover, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2019, following an apparent heart attack. Born June 8, 1955 in Canton, he was the son of the late Max T. and Anna Lou (Ellis) Miller. Jeff started with his family business, Miller Studio Inc. (MSI), in 1969 at the age of 14 working part time cleaning the facilities. After graduating from Dover High School in 1973, he began working full time in the maintenance department repairing MSI production equipment and became a trained machinist, building custom packaging machinery used at MSI. Jeff decided to follow his dream of pursuing a career in cabinet making and began working for a well-known cabinet shop started by Swiss Brothers and later known as Geiser and Kappler Cabinets. In 1980, Jeff opened his own custom cabinet and furniture shop, Fieldview Wood Products, and continued until returning to MSI in 2004 as plant manager, and later became Beech production manager. Jeff moved to the leadership role as president of MSI in 2008. In 2010, Jeff also became part of his family's parent company, MPI, as both a majority owner and member of the board of directors. Jeff was known for his generous, quiet spirit. He was quick to help someone in need and was an avid financial supporter of groups including the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Pathway to Wellness, Community Hospice, as well as numerous other organizations and people. He was dedicated to the preservation and restoration of area history, including historic homes, trains, clocks, and local buildings. Jeff was an asset to The Heritage Home Association of Tuscarawas County, sharing his knowledge and talent with the group. He also greatly enjoyed reading, collecting local arrowheads, and encouraging his children to love and ride horses. Locally, Jeff was an active member of the Tuscarawas County Republican Party, the DCDA, and the Planning Commission for the City of Dover. He was also a member at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Previously, he was active with Junior Achievement with his daughter, Jacinda.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, the former Susan Smith. They were married in Greenup, Ky. on July 1, 1973 after meeting on a phone call with WJER in 1970. His family also includes two daughters, Janelle (Malcolm) Miller Ritchie of Dover and Jacinda (Tori) Williams of Virginia; his son, Josiah (Ashley) Miller of Dover; his grandchildren, Evalyn, Rowan, Janeane, Ethan, Henry, and Benjamin; siblings, Dr. Terry (Dr. Sara) Miller of Kent, Ohio and Ellen Matics of Dover; his sister-in-law, Naomi (Art) Downend of New Philadelphia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in passing by his beloved daughter, Jenna A. Miller in 2013; his infant daughter, Janeen Victoria Miller; and his sister, Judy Garza in September of 2019.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover and again one hour prior to the service on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Rev. Stephen Patrick will officiate Jeff's service on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Jeff's memory may be directed to The Heritage Home Association of Tuscarawas County, P.O. Box 287, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, or to the . Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019