Jennifer L. McGonagle



36, of New Philadelphia, died September 20, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic.



Jenny was born October 21, 1983, in Dennison to Diane McGonagle and the late Charles F. McGonagle.



Jenny family includes her mom, Diane; her lifelong partner, Eric Sweany; and his mom, Helen; and many others.



There will be no services.



