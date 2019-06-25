Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
New Philadelphia, OH
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
New Philadelphia, OH
Jenny Jo Risley Obituary
Jenny Jo Risley

41, of Tuscarawas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late John E. McLandsborough and is survived by her mother, Marla J. Hutchison of New Philadelphia. She was a homemaker and was known for her crafts. She made diaper cakes for her family and friends and handcrafted soaps and chapsticks. Her family jokingly call her "the kid whisperer" because she had a way with children and loved them all like they were her own. Most of all, Jenny loved spending time with her husband and her family.

In addition to her mother, Jenny is survived by her husband, Kenneth Risley, whom she married November 21, 2015; two sons, Robert A. Keller III and Kory A. Risley; a step-son, Jake R. Risley and a step-daughter, Samantha J. Risley all of the residence; a sister, Courtney J. McLandsborough of New Philadelphia; two brothers, David E. (Kellie) McLandsborough of New Philadelphia and Johnny D. (Rachel) McLandsborough of Dover; two half-sisters, Tina (Douglas) Warner of Uhrichsville and Genia (Nick) Barton of Canton; her grandmother, Marilyn Hutchison of Dover; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews and her beloved dog, Max.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a service celebrating Jenny's life will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. In keeping with her wishes, following the service, Jenny is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. It is through Jenny's unselfish act of organ donation, that her memory lives on and the family requests that contributions, in Jenny's memory, be made to Akron Children's Hospital, 214 West Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jenny by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 25, 2019
