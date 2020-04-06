Home

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
JEREMIAH "JERRY" PAGE Sr.


1936 - 2020
JEREMIAH "JERRY" PAGE Sr. Obituary
Jeremiah "Jerry" Page, Sr.

"Together Again"

age 83, of Uhrichsville, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Hennis Care Centre in Dover. Jerry was born April 11, 1936 in Dover and was the son of the late Arthur E. and Mary L. (Striker) Page. Jerry married Luenetta Jane Reichman Page on October 23, 1970. She passed away on August 25, 2014. In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry is preceded in death by a daughter Patricia A. Crosby and 4 brothers and one sister. Jerry was employed as a towel delivery person for hotels. He enjoyed camping.

Jerry is survived by his children: Ricky L. (Eula) Page of Florida, Debbie Jo Crosby of Barnhill, Gary A. (Terrie) Page of Kentucky, Sue C. Hershburger, Tammy M. (Delbert) Eichel of New Philadelphia, Jeremiah Page, Jr. (significant other Donna) of Uhrichsville, Robert R. (Shawna) Page of Uhrichsville and Thomas E. (Shannon) Page of Tuscarawas; brother, Wayne Page; sister, Ruth Salsa; 33 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services for Jerry will be held at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. In the interest of the public, no public services or calling hours will be observed.

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 6, 2020
