Jerold Dwight "Jerry" Wells

Jerold Dwight "Jerry" Wells, age 84, of Cadiz, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Amberwood Manor, New Philadelphia after a brief illness. Born November 5, 1935 in Uhrichsville he was a son of the late Dwight L. (Irene) Wells and Ruth Ashelman (Chet) Langdon. Jerry honorably served his country in the US Army and worked for Buckeye Pipeline in Michigan, retiring after 43 years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, taking nature walks, or riding his bicycle near his home. An avid reader of non-fiction and history, Jerry was also a self-taught stock market trader. He was Methodist by faith.

Surviving is the love of his life, Jeannette Sue Myers Wells, whom he married September 17, 1967; children: Tara Wells, her husband, Paul Etue and their son, Austin Robert Etue all of Carleton, MI, Holly Wells (Justin) of Chicago, IL and Dwight Wells (Jennifer) of Cadiz; a twin sister, Jane Ruth (Judd) Russell of Rockwall, TX and a sister, Barbara Denzer of Uhrichsville, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison Co. Humane Society, PO Box 404, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch Funeral Home, Scio, 740-945-6161

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 18, 2020.
