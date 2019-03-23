|
Jerome B. "Jerry" Flora
84, of Dover, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home following a period of declining health. A son of the late Edward A. and Ann Virginia (Byrne) Flora, Jerry was born Jan. 31, 1935 at Mt. Pleasant, Pa. In 1953, Jerry enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. While serving in the war, his Marine Unit was featured in an issue of Life Magazine. He also spent time serving as a Small Arms Instructor at Quantico, Virginia before receiving his honorable discharge in 1956. Jerry was a longtime employee of Gradall and retired in 1997. He was also very proud to have served as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Dover for 25 years. He was a lifetime member of the Dover V.F.W. and following his retirement, Jerry enjoyed flowers and gardening as well as tending to his fish pond.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma (Shone) Flora, whom he married on Sept. 29, 1956; his children, Christina (Rod) Lake of Strasburg, Melissa (Rex) Selheimer of Souderton, Pa., and Michael (Terri) Flora of Gahanna, Ohio; his grandchildren, Brandon (Eve) Lake, Caitlin and Noah Lake, Lindsy (Rob) Caranci and Jack, Samuel and Hannah Flora; two great-granddaughters, Alanna and Madilynn Caranci; a sister, Mary Byrne Turk of Allentown, Pa; a brother, Joseph C. Flora of Scottdale, Pa., and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann Connare and two brothers, Edward and John Flora.
In keeping with Jerry's wishes there will be no calling hours and private family services will be held in Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jerry by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019