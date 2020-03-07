|
Jerome B. "Jerry" Nelson Sr.
Age 88, of Mineral City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born December 22, 1931, in Dennison, he was the son of the late Albert A. and Josephine Cush Nelson. Jerry graduated from Dennison St. Mary's High School and went on to attend Ohio State University. He served honorably with the United States Navy during the Korean War. Jerry married the former Irene M. Zabka, who survives, on June 19, 1955 – the couple would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this year. Jerry was a licensed insurance agent for many years, and founded the Nelson Insurance Agency of New Philadelphia in 1957. He retired in 1993. Jerry was a member of Dover's Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, and the Masonic Lodge. He loved his family and was blessed with a great sense of humor that was infectious. Throughout his life, he was there to help those in need, and never sought recognition. Jerry loved his small farm and the work that came with it. In his later years, he became quite a golfer and enjoyed time spent with his golf buddies – "the old guys." Jerry and Irene wintered in Florida at Chokoloskee RV Campground the past 25 years, where they enjoyed the warm weather, fished and played golf.
In addition to his wife, Irene, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Heidi (Steve) Kaiser and Suzie (Stephen) Burk; his sons, JB (Robyn) Nelson, John (Liz) Nelson and David (Leah) Nelson; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers – he was the last of eight children.
Honoring Jerry's wishes, he will be cremated through the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, and his family will hold a private time of remembrance. His ashes will be placed in the columbarium at Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Jerry, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Jerry's memory be made to Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020