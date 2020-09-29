Jerry E. Fostor



70, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born on November 4, 1949 in Coshocton, he was the son of Viola Leindecker Fostor of Dover and the late Harold Fostor. Jerry was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Baltic and was also a member of the Baltic Gun Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan; he enjoyed watching races on TV, and loved attending numerous races in person. Jerry retired as a mechanic in 2004 from Kraft Power in Canton and had also worked for over 25 years for Cummins Diesel in Strasburg.



A loving and hard-working husband, father and grandfather, Jerry will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Glenda Ward Fostor, whom he married on December 14, 1969; children: Jayme Fostor of New Philadelphia, Jade (Chad) Miller of Sugarcreek; grandchildren, Tyler and Tucker Fostor; Ciana, Paige and Bryce Hostetler.



Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jerry may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.



