|
|
Jerry L. Domer 1945-2019
73, of Dover, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, following a period of declining health. Born in Sugarcreek on October 18, 1945, he was the son of the late Herbert Raymond and Esther Mae (Gardner) Domer. After graduating from Garaway High School, Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Navy in the Vietnam War. On October 16, 1971, he married the former Cindy S. Wenger. Together, they were blessed with the birth of three children. Jerry worked for Fleming Foods and later as a meat cutter at M & M Meat Market in Dover prior to retirement. He loved wood carving and being a member of The Wilderness Center Woodworkers' Club.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Cindy; his daughters, Tami (Mathew) Crecco of Massillon, Misti (Dennis) Lint of Dover, and Tiffany (Daniel) Sunde of Oak Grove, Ky.; his grandchildren, Cara and Isabella Crecco, Micah and Hallie Lint, and Josiah Sunde; and his sisters, Pat Foster and Bonnie Domer, both of Dover.
A private family memorial service will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Inurnment will follow in Dover Burial Park where the V.F.W. will render military honors. Memorial contributions in Jerry's memory may be directed to either Lakeview Baptist Church, 10202 St. Rte. 93 NW, Dundee, OH 44624 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019