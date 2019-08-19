Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:45 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Jerry L. Neading


1936 - 2019
Jerry L. Neading Obituary
Jerry L. Neading

"Together Again"

Age 83, of East Sparta, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born May 16, 1936 in Sandyville, a son of the late Bill and Thelma (McDougal) Neading, and was a life resident of East Sparta. Jerry was a 1954 graduate of East Sparta High School. He retired in 2001 from the Village of East Sparta where he was Road Supt. He was an over 50 year member of the East Sparta Volunteer Fire Dept. and had served as Chief five years. Jerry was a member of Sandy Valley Eagles #3228. He had served in the U. S. Army in Germany. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty F. Neading, on Aug. 7, 2001, a sister and brother, Verna Lindsay and Bill Neading.

Jerry is survived by three sons, Doug and Joni Neading, Mark Neading, and Bruce and Vicki Neading; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Jason (Valerie) Neading and their children, Roxy and Lily, Ashley Neading and her son, Jaxon, Michael Neading and Jayme Neading; two brothers, Dave (Irene) Neading, and Stan (Theresa) Neading, and a brother-in-law, Rich Lindsay.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Fire Dept. Chaplain Rev. Dave Naus officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends may call Wed. 6-8 p.m. with a Last Alarm Service at 5:45 p.m. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the East Sparta Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 332, East Sparta, OH 44626. The family wishes to thank Aultman Hospice for the wonderful care and love they gave to Jerry. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 19, 2019
