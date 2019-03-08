Home

Age 69, of Dover, Ohio, died Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. He was born May 23, 1949 in Dennison, Ohio and was the son of Lois Ann Lightell Sell of New Philadelphia, Ohio and the late Willard Dean Sell. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristy Lee Sell. Jerry worked various jobs throughout his life time including employment at the Scio Pottery, The Times-Reporter, and many years as coal miner. He was Christian by faith and enjoyed watching football on television, most particularly the Ohio State Buckeyes..

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Samantha L. Mauge of Bowerston, Ohio and a son, Jerry Lynn Sell of Clearwater, Fla.; a brother, Doug (Susie) Sell of Carrollton, Ohio; nine grandchildren and a great-grandson.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday March 10, 2019 in the Dellroy United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street in Dellroy, Ohio with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment of his ashes will take place at a later date the Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite #201, Hudson, OH 44236. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019
